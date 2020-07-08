2921 MAINSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking

Huge, bright TH for rent with hardwoods throughout main level & loads of living space! Expansive eat-in kitchen with loads of cabinets & counter space. All new hard surface flooring in kitchen area. Master suite offers offers dual vanities, deep soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Walk-out lower level offers large recreation room and laundry room. Spacious deck off kitchen, fully fenced back yard & brick patio under deck. New carpet upstairs & down stairs. Freshly painted throughout!