All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE
Last updated February 22 2020 at 8:27 AM

2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE

2919 Mainstone Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

2919 Mainstone Drive, Merrifield, VA 22031
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, Bright, Open. Brick front, bright & sunny, tree-lined back. Open FlrPlan with extra large 1 car garage and driveway. Excellent LOCATION! Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar and table space. Opens to Dining Room on one side and large deck on the other. Backs to trees. Upper level with 3 bedrooms. Family Room / Living Room also on main level. The master suite features a big master bath and large walk in closet. 2nd Hall Bath shared by the other two bedrooms. Great closet space throughout. Spacious LL family room/rec room with gas fireplace, walks out to covered patio and Fenced back yard. High ceilings throughout. Located between 2 Metros & mins to the Mosiac, Tysons, Halstead Square, shopping/dining/trails/recreation, Safeway, Trader Joes, Target, Michael's, MicroCenter, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Moms. Convenient to excellent commuter routes 50/29/66/95.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have any available units?
2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have?
Some of 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMerrifield 2 Bedroom Apartments
Merrifield 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsMerrifield Apartments with Garages
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University