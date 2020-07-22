2919 MAINSTONE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, Bright, Open. Brick front, bright & sunny, tree-lined back. Open FlrPlan with extra large 1 car garage and driveway. Excellent LOCATION! Eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar and table space. Opens to Dining Room on one side and large deck on the other. Backs to trees. Upper level with 3 bedrooms. Family Room / Living Room also on main level. The master suite features a big master bath and large walk in closet. 2nd Hall Bath shared by the other two bedrooms. Great closet space throughout. Spacious LL family room/rec room with gas fireplace, walks out to covered patio and Fenced back yard. High ceilings throughout. Located between 2 Metros & mins to the Mosiac, Tysons, Halstead Square, shopping/dining/trails/recreation, Safeway, Trader Joes, Target, Michael's, MicroCenter, Wegmans, Whole Foods, Moms. Convenient to excellent commuter routes 50/29/66/95.