2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony all utils included parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court courtyard on-site laundry parking playground pool

July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.3 miles! **BEAUTIFUL bathroom and floors **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with central HVAC. ** SUN-FILLED, large windows and private balcony facing courtyard. ** WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET and second over-sized walk-in closet. Extra storage space below condo. ** TWO parking spaces. ** Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on opposite sides of unit for extra privacy. Outdoor pool, picnic area, basketball court, and two playgrounds. Laundry in basement. **Easy access to I-495, I-66, RT-50, RT29, Gallows Rd. **Message/call to APPLY TODAY. RARE FIND in this location at this rent. **Available 8/3/2020.