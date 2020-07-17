All apartments in Merrifield
Find more places like 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Merrifield, VA
/
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD

2912 Kings Chapel Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Merrifield
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

2912 Kings Chapel Road, Merrifield, VA 22042
Merrifield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
July 4th special! **TERRIFIC OPPORTUNITY ~ RENOVATED 2 bedroom/ 1 bathroom in FANTASTIC LOCATION WALKING DISTANCE to Merrifield Mosaic District and Fairfax Hospital. Dunn Loring METRO- 1.3 miles! **BEAUTIFUL bathroom and floors **ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED with central HVAC. ** SUN-FILLED, large windows and private balcony facing courtyard. ** WALK-IN MASTER CLOSET and second over-sized walk-in closet. Extra storage space below condo. ** TWO parking spaces. ** Master bedroom and 2nd bedroom on opposite sides of unit for extra privacy. Outdoor pool, picnic area, basketball court, and two playgrounds. Laundry in basement. **Easy access to I-495, I-66, RT-50, RT29, Gallows Rd. **Message/call to APPLY TODAY. RARE FIND in this location at this rent. **Available 8/3/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have any available units?
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have?
Some of 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD offers parking.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD has a pool.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2912 KINGS CHAPEL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prosperity Flats Apartments
2700 Dorr Ave
Merrifield, VA 22031
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042
Modera Avenir Place
2677 Avenir Pl
Merrifield, VA 22031
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave
Merrifield, VA 22042

Similar Pages

Merrifield 1 BedroomsMerrifield 2 Bedrooms
Merrifield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMerrifield Apartments with Garages
Merrifield Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VAOxon Hill, MDAspen Hill, MDFort Washington, MDLincolnia, VA
Potomac, MDManassas Park, VAWhite Oak, MDGlassmanor, MDIdylwood, VAOlney, MDHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDMontgomery Village, MDVienna, VAGroveton, VANorth Potomac, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University