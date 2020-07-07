All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

2742 MANHATTAN PLACE

2742 Manhattan Place · No Longer Available
Location

2742 Manhattan Place, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location! Location!Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit townhome across from Dunn Loring Metro and easily walkable to the Mosaic District. Enjoy four magnificent floors of expansive living space flooded with natural light. The spacious open floor plan features an upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & separate pantry. The kitchen flows gracefully into the open concept living/dining room with 9 foot ceilings highlighted by the gas fireplace and a walk out rear balcony. You'll love the three sizable bedrooms with private baths, as well as the large walk-in closets, beautiful hardwood floors throughout all levels, fantastic two-car garage,commuter's good choice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have any available units?
2742 MANHATTAN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have?
Some of 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2742 MANHATTAN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE offers parking.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have a pool?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2742 MANHATTAN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

