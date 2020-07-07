2742 MANHATTAN PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Location! Location!Stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath end-unit townhome across from Dunn Loring Metro and easily walkable to the Mosaic District. Enjoy four magnificent floors of expansive living space flooded with natural light. The spacious open floor plan features an upgraded gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinets & separate pantry. The kitchen flows gracefully into the open concept living/dining room with 9 foot ceilings highlighted by the gas fireplace and a walk out rear balcony. You'll love the three sizable bedrooms with private baths, as well as the large walk-in closets, beautiful hardwood floors throughout all levels, fantastic two-car garage,commuter's good choice.