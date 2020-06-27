Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 Available 08/05/19 Plenty of space and just steps from Metro! - Literally just steps from Dun Loring Metro! The spectacular location isnt the only thing youll love about this well-kept apartment in Merrifield. Enjoy both a master bed/bath suite, plus a second bedroom and bath. The spacious open plan still allows for a separate dining space. During warm weather, enjoy evenings on the balcony; during cold, enjoy cozy evenings inside with the gas fireplace. Washer-dryer in unit. Walk to restaurants, transportation, shopping including the vibrant Mosaic District just down the street on Gallows Road. Parking space included. NO SMOKING. Pets are case by case (limit one, size restricted). Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per adult applicant. Available Aug. 5.



Lease term: 1 to 2 years

Security deposit: $2,100

Pet deposit: $500

Application fee: $50 per adult applicant (non-refundable)



Lease Term: 12 to 24 months



Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $84,000.



Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor

Licensed in Virginia and D.C.

For information and showings call/text Sean at 571-230-6098

or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com with your questions.

Showings by appointment only.



This property is professionally listed by

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier

450 N. Washington Street

Suite M

Falls Church, VA 22046



This property is professionally managed by

Peake Management, Inc.



Listing agent represents landlord



