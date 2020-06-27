All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM

2701 Bellforest Ct. #202

2701 Bellforest Ct · No Longer Available
Location

2701 Bellforest Ct, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 Available 08/05/19 Plenty of space and just steps from Metro! - Literally just steps from Dun Loring Metro! The spectacular location isnt the only thing youll love about this well-kept apartment in Merrifield. Enjoy both a master bed/bath suite, plus a second bedroom and bath. The spacious open plan still allows for a separate dining space. During warm weather, enjoy evenings on the balcony; during cold, enjoy cozy evenings inside with the gas fireplace. Washer-dryer in unit. Walk to restaurants, transportation, shopping including the vibrant Mosaic District just down the street on Gallows Road. Parking space included. NO SMOKING. Pets are case by case (limit one, size restricted). Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per adult applicant. Available Aug. 5.

Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security deposit: $2,100
Pet deposit: $500
Application fee: $50 per adult applicant (non-refundable)

Lease Term: 12 to 24 months

Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $84,000.

Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor
Licensed in Virginia and D.C.
For information and showings call/text Sean at 571-230-6098
or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment only.

This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046

This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.

Listing agent represents landlord

(RLNE5000251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have any available units?
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have?
Some of 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 currently offering any rent specials?
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 is pet friendly.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 offer parking?
Yes, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 offers parking.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have a pool?
No, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 does not have a pool.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have accessible units?
No, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 does not have units with air conditioning.
