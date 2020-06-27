Amenities
2701 Bellforest Ct. #202 Available 08/05/19 Plenty of space and just steps from Metro! - Literally just steps from Dun Loring Metro! The spectacular location isnt the only thing youll love about this well-kept apartment in Merrifield. Enjoy both a master bed/bath suite, plus a second bedroom and bath. The spacious open plan still allows for a separate dining space. During warm weather, enjoy evenings on the balcony; during cold, enjoy cozy evenings inside with the gas fireplace. Washer-dryer in unit. Walk to restaurants, transportation, shopping including the vibrant Mosaic District just down the street on Gallows Road. Parking space included. NO SMOKING. Pets are case by case (limit one, size restricted). Apply online at www.peakeinc.com. $50 *non-refundable* application fee per adult applicant. Available Aug. 5.
Lease term: 1 to 2 years
Security deposit: $2,100
Pet deposit: $500
Application fee: $50 per adult applicant (non-refundable)
Lease Term: 12 to 24 months
Qualifications: 2 years of full-time employment history, 2 years of rental history (or home ownership), good credit, household income at least $84,000.
Listed by Sean Bugg, Realtor
Licensed in Virginia and D.C.
For information and showings call/text Sean at 571-230-6098
or email sean@seanbuggrealtor.com with your questions.
Showings by appointment only.
This property is professionally listed by
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Premier
450 N. Washington Street
Suite M
Falls Church, VA 22046
This property is professionally managed by
Peake Management, Inc.
Listing agent represents landlord
(RLNE5000251)