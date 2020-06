Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage

Spacious 2-level condo directly across from Dunn Loring Metro. 1412 sq. ft. 3-bath, 2 bed plus 1 den. Brand new floor on the main level, updated kitchen with granite counter top, all new appliances and new wall tile. Near shopping (Harris Twitter) and restaurants. Amenities include pool, exercise room and club house.Parking space in secure garage, street parking also available, storage unit.