Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Bright & Sunny is this 2 level condo w/lots of windows and a fresh new look. Upon entering you will find the kitchen/living/dining areas all open for a large spacious living space with hardwood floors & gas fireplace. The second floor boasts new carpeting in the master bedroom w/en suite full bath, 2nd bedroom has new carpeting w/walk in closet and a hallway full bathroom. Separate Laundry room will full size W/D units. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. WALK ACROSS STREET TO DUNN LORING METRO AND ALL THE SHOPPING YOU NEED IS A BLOCK AWAY. GARAGE PARKING AND 2 PARKING GUEST PASSES. WON'T LAST.