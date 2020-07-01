2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE

Amenities

Available Immediately to Rent: 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo in highly sought after Vienna, just 1 block from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, and Harris Teeter! Carpeted throughout, the first floor welcomes you with a bright, open living room and dining space. The open kitchen flows into the family room with built-in shelving, a gas fireplace, a door to the main-level balcony, and access to the underground parking garage. Upstairs, the large Master suite features two closets including a large walk-in and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and standing shower. The second bedroom also features an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a private rear-facing balcony. The laundry room with a washer and dryer is on the second floor. Parking is included - 1 garage space and 2 unassigned parking passes. The location of this condo is amazing, just a quick walk to transportation and so many dining options! You are also just moments from the desirable Mosaic District and Tysons. No pets, please.