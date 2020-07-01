All apartments in Merrifield
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE

2651 Park Tower Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2651 Park Tower Drive, Merrifield, VA 22180
Merrifield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available Immediately to Rent: 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom condo in highly sought after Vienna, just 1 block from Dunn Loring Metro, restaurants, and Harris Teeter! Carpeted throughout, the first floor welcomes you with a bright, open living room and dining space. The open kitchen flows into the family room with built-in shelving, a gas fireplace, a door to the main-level balcony, and access to the underground parking garage. Upstairs, the large Master suite features two closets including a large walk-in and an ensuite bathroom with a soaking tub and standing shower. The second bedroom also features an ensuite bathroom, a walk-in closet, and a private rear-facing balcony. The laundry room with a washer and dryer is on the second floor. Parking is included - 1 garage space and 2 unassigned parking passes. The location of this condo is amazing, just a quick walk to transportation and so many dining options! You are also just moments from the desirable Mosaic District and Tysons. No pets, please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have any available units?
2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merrifield, VA.
What amenities does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have?
Some of 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merrifield.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2651 PARK TOWER DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

