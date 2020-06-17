9627 LOCUST HILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lease term: Min 3 month Max 6 months. Stunning three level colonial with updates throughout. The sunny main level features hardwood floors spanning through the living room, formal dining room, inviting family room with built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, and the spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs, the incredible master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, double sided gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet with extensive built-in shelving, and a generous ensuite bath which features a double vanity and soaking tub. The fully finished walkout basement is the perfect space for entertaining and contains a wetbar area with wine storage and an extra fridge, along with a full bath. The home has an attached 2 car garage and deck which overlooks the huge fully fenced backyard. The neighborhood is nestled among multiple parks and is steps away from Wolf Trap, Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, and the lush Medaowlark Botanical Gardens. Good credit required.