9627 LOCUST HILL DRIVE
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

9627 LOCUST HILL DRIVE

9627 Locust Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9627 Locust Hill Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lease term: Min 3 month Max 6 months. Stunning three level colonial with updates throughout. The sunny main level features hardwood floors spanning through the living room, formal dining room, inviting family room with built-ins and a wood-burning fireplace, and the spacious gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Upstairs, the incredible master suite boasts vaulted ceilings, a sitting area, double sided gas fireplace, enormous walk-in closet with extensive built-in shelving, and a generous ensuite bath which features a double vanity and soaking tub. The fully finished walkout basement is the perfect space for entertaining and contains a wetbar area with wine storage and an extra fridge, along with a full bath. The home has an attached 2 car garage and deck which overlooks the huge fully fenced backyard. The neighborhood is nestled among multiple parks and is steps away from Wolf Trap, Reston Town Center, Tysons Corner, and the lush Medaowlark Botanical Gardens. Good credit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

