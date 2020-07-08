9239 VERNON DRIVE

Amenities

*** AGENTS & CLIENTS WHEN SHOWING MUST HAVE FACE MASK - GLOVES ON *** GREAT RENTAL IN GREAT FALLS* 1 SIDE LOAD GARAGE* LARGE DECK WITH GAZEBO* PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE LOT* 5 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATHS* HARDWOOD FLOORS FOYER- HALLWAY- LIVING & DINING ROOMS* LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS- GRANITE- STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES- CENTER ISLAND- CERAMIC TILE FLOOR & BACKSPLASH- RECESSED LIGHTING* MASTER BEDROOM WITH UPGRADED BATH* 2 OTHER BEDROOMS UP WITH ANOTHER FULL BATH* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL: LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH 2 ND FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES- 2 OTHER BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH- LARGE STORAGE AREA*