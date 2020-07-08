All apartments in McLean
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:06 PM

9239 VERNON DRIVE

9239 Vernon Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9239 Vernon Drive, McLean, VA 22066

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** AGENTS & CLIENTS WHEN SHOWING MUST HAVE FACE MASK - GLOVES ON *** GREAT RENTAL IN GREAT FALLS* 1 SIDE LOAD GARAGE* LARGE DECK WITH GAZEBO* PRIVATE 1/2 ACRE LOT* 5 BEDROOMS 3 FULL BATHS* HARDWOOD FLOORS FOYER- HALLWAY- LIVING & DINING ROOMS* LARGE FORMAL LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETS- GRANITE- STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES- CENTER ISLAND- CERAMIC TILE FLOOR & BACKSPLASH- RECESSED LIGHTING* MASTER BEDROOM WITH UPGRADED BATH* 2 OTHER BEDROOMS UP WITH ANOTHER FULL BATH* FINISHED LOWER LEVEL: LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH 2 ND FIREPLACE AND BUILT IN BOOKSHELVES- 2 OTHER BEDROOMS AND FULL BATH- LARGE STORAGE AREA*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have any available units?
9239 VERNON DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have?
Some of 9239 VERNON DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9239 VERNON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
9239 VERNON DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9239 VERNON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 9239 VERNON DRIVE offers parking.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have a pool?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9239 VERNON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9239 VERNON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

