8746 BROOK ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bbq/grill garage media room

Magnificent Mansion was originally built by QUINCY LLC - "McLean's Premier Luxury Home Builder"-09/2019 Total Renovation Top to Bottom. featuring Grande 2 story foyer, a perfect 10. Best Langley HS district. A Must See! You will love this sweet cozy home with over 10,000 sf, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, 4 car-garage, luxury in the best location and gated exclusive home. This perfect, beautiful, all brick, 6-bedroom single family offers classic, one of the kind custom built with top of the line materials. The house, nested on a quiet street, was carefully designed and crafted with hand pick, tasteful materials/touches and hardworking dedicated workmanship. The open floor plan invites charm and entertainment. The best location: Tysons Corner/Washington DC where City-exiting life begins, 2 traffic lights to metro/toll 267, minutes to I-495, Tolls, Washington DC, metro, world-class shopping malls, restaurants, movie theater... Heavenly spacious luxury master bath, oversized stand frame-less glass shower, Custom built double vanity, 9+ ft ceiling. Nice kitchen: stainless steel appliances, solid maple wood-white color, granite counter-top, island. Hardwood floor thru-out combining with high quality Berber carpet, beautiful landscaping and patio, fenced in backyard. Fully finished walk-out basement with full bath, bedroom, recreation center/bar. No HOA. Newer roof/windows/HVAC/Electrical updated panels. The builders built this home with pride, passion and love passing their art work to the new owner to enjoy for years to come. Your house~s value will be rapidly appreciated while you sleep as Amazon has arrived to the area. Outdoor for your guests & kids: few steps to community Private Woodside Lake: Fishing, canoeing, BBQ...