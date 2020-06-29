All apartments in McLean
8746 BROOK ROAD
8746 BROOK ROAD

8746 Brook Road · No Longer Available
Location

8746 Brook Road, McLean, VA 22102

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Magnificent Mansion was originally built by QUINCY LLC - "McLean's Premier Luxury Home Builder"-09/2019 Total Renovation Top to Bottom. featuring Grande 2 story foyer, a perfect 10. Best Langley HS district. A Must See! You will love this sweet cozy home with over 10,000 sf, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, 4 car-garage, luxury in the best location and gated exclusive home. This perfect, beautiful, all brick, 6-bedroom single family offers classic, one of the kind custom built with top of the line materials. The house, nested on a quiet street, was carefully designed and crafted with hand pick, tasteful materials/touches and hardworking dedicated workmanship. The open floor plan invites charm and entertainment. The best location: Tysons Corner/Washington DC where City-exiting life begins, 2 traffic lights to metro/toll 267, minutes to I-495, Tolls, Washington DC, metro, world-class shopping malls, restaurants, movie theater... Heavenly spacious luxury master bath, oversized stand frame-less glass shower, Custom built double vanity, 9+ ft ceiling. Nice kitchen: stainless steel appliances, solid maple wood-white color, granite counter-top, island. Hardwood floor thru-out combining with high quality Berber carpet, beautiful landscaping and patio, fenced in backyard. Fully finished walk-out basement with full bath, bedroom, recreation center/bar. No HOA. Newer roof/windows/HVAC/Electrical updated panels. The builders built this home with pride, passion and love passing their art work to the new owner to enjoy for years to come. Your house~s value will be rapidly appreciated while you sleep as Amazon has arrived to the area. Outdoor for your guests & kids: few steps to community Private Woodside Lake: Fishing, canoeing, BBQ...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have any available units?
8746 BROOK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 8746 BROOK ROAD have?
Some of 8746 BROOK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8746 BROOK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
8746 BROOK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8746 BROOK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 8746 BROOK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 8746 BROOK ROAD offers parking.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8746 BROOK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have a pool?
No, 8746 BROOK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 8746 BROOK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 8746 BROOK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8746 BROOK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8746 BROOK ROAD has units with air conditioning.
