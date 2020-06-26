8700 OLD DOMINION DRIVE

Amenities
This beautiful home has a welcoming floorplan with a perfect flow throughout. The first floor is spacious and perfect for entertaining or family gatherings for the holidays. The kitchen is perfect for a cook or baker with a large island and an area for a breakfast table. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms, including the master bedroom that has a large walk-in closet. The lower level has addition rooms to use however you please and its own privacy with a rear entrance that leads out to the private pool. $60 per individual for credit check or per married couple.