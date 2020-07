8020 AGIN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

THE BEST RENTAL IN ALL OF MCLEAN!! *GORGEOUS, CLEAN ALL NEW!!! * THE BEST LOCATION!! *AWESOME, HOSPITABLE LANDLORD WHO CARES ABOUT THE TENANTS BEING HAPPY!!! All new bathrooms, windows, flooring, - complete remodel this month!!! BEAUTIFUL, BRIGHT & SUNNY FLOOR PLAN!! GORGEOUS ALL SEASON SUN ROOM OFF THE KITCHEN & DINING ROOM WITH ALL NEW WINDOWS, DOORS OVERLOOKING THE LARGE YARD!! NEW BRICK PATIO, REMODELED LARGE DECK & SCREENED PORCH!! Updated kitchen. Floors completely re-sanded & refinished & new roof has been installed! There's a new tile floor in the basement! Repainted inside & out.! The large yard has been landscaped & mowed. The house has had a new garage door installed. Totally vacant and ready for the next occupant. *YOU WILL LOVE THE HAMLET & THIS TRULY THE BEST RENTAL HOME!!!! BEST CUL DE SAC PRIVATE LOCATION IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD!! CLOSE TO POOL, TENNIS COURTS, ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, RECREATION CENTER, 2 PARKS, 2 METRO STOPS, TYSON'S CORNER!! ***AWESOME LOCATION!!! ***THE BEST LOCATION!!!!****