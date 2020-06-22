All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:06 AM

7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY

7480 Preserve Crest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7480 Preserve Crest Way, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SIX Years Young Colonial Perched on a high point in a Cul De Sac with Unobstructed Views and beautiful sunsets from the Front Porch. Large Lot with 3 Car Garages. Close to 5000 SQFT of Living Space on three levels. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs & 5th in the Lower Level. 4 full Baths and main level Powder Room. Nine Foot Ceilings and Hardwood Floors throughout the main level. Ample windows letting in natural light. Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aide Appliances & Granite Counter tops and a large walk in closet, Ample Windows in family Room off the kitchen w/Cozy Gas Fireplace with Stone Front . Main Level Library. Walk out finished LL. Amazing location. ALSO FOR SALE AT $1,570,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have any available units?
7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have?
Some of 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY pet-friendly?
No, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY offer parking?
Yes, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY does offer parking.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have a pool?
No, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY does not have a pool.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have accessible units?
No, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia