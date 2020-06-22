7480 PRESERVE CREST WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SIX Years Young Colonial Perched on a high point in a Cul De Sac with Unobstructed Views and beautiful sunsets from the Front Porch. Large Lot with 3 Car Garages. Close to 5000 SQFT of Living Space on three levels. 4 Bedrooms Upstairs & 5th in the Lower Level. 4 full Baths and main level Powder Room. Nine Foot Ceilings and Hardwood Floors throughout the main level. Ample windows letting in natural light. Gourmet Kitchen with Cherry Wood Cabinets, Stainless Steel Kitchen Aide Appliances & Granite Counter tops and a large walk in closet, Ample Windows in family Room off the kitchen w/Cozy Gas Fireplace with Stone Front . Main Level Library. Walk out finished LL. Amazing location. ALSO FOR SALE AT $1,570,000.