Last updated October 30 2019

748 RIDGE DRIVE

748 Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

748 Ridge Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Gorgeous expanded & renovated brick front central hall colonial on stunning nearly 3/4 acre wooded lot bordering parkland with walking trail, a private oasis w beautiful pool & plenty of yard to play! Over 3300sqft finished space, 5 bedrooms 3.5baths; Main level hardwood floors, fully renovated expanded kitchen with breakfast table space, Kraftmaid cherry cabinetry, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, big walk-in pantry, bright sun room, formal dining and living rooms, crown molding and chair moldings on main level, recess lighting, family room with build-ins and wood-burning fireplace, upper level 5 bedrooms, beautiful renovated bathrooms, master bedroom suit with walk-in closet, master bathroom with oversized shower including bench & glass enclosure, travertine double vanity. Walk-out basement finished with full bath and recreation room. Big deck, in-ground pool, two-zone heating and air conditioning, long driveway for 6+ cars. Great condition! Schedule online, show anytime. min term 9 month max 3 years Discuss lease term with listing agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

