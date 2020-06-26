748 RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Gorgeous expanded & renovated brick front central hall colonial on stunning nearly 3/4 acre wooded lot bordering parkland with walking trail, a private oasis w beautiful pool & plenty of yard to play! Over 3300sqft finished space, 5 bedrooms 3.5baths; Main level hardwood floors, fully renovated expanded kitchen with breakfast table space, Kraftmaid cherry cabinetry, granite countertop, stainless steel appliances, double wall oven, big walk-in pantry, bright sun room, formal dining and living rooms, crown molding and chair moldings on main level, recess lighting, family room with build-ins and wood-burning fireplace, upper level 5 bedrooms, beautiful renovated bathrooms, master bedroom suit with walk-in closet, master bathroom with oversized shower including bench & glass enclosure, travertine double vanity. Walk-out basement finished with full bath and recreation room. Big deck, in-ground pool, two-zone heating and air conditioning, long driveway for 6+ cars. Great condition! Schedule online, show anytime. min term 9 month max 3 years Discuss lease term with listing agent