7405 OLD MAPLE SQUARE

Location, Location, Location. Absolutely beautiful Gated Community minutes from Tysons, Metro and downtown McLean. This home is so well appointed featuring a First Floor Master Bedroom Suite, Open Floor Plan with spacious Living Room/Dining Room, Library, Great Room with dramatic ceilings and lighting, Gourmet Kitchen with Island and Granite Countertops. This home offers very low maintenance and includes a lawn maintenance program, large deck off rear of home and a security gate at the entrance. Extraordinary opportunity and Langley school pyramid.