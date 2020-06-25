736 LAWTON ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular renovation & expansion by Chadsworth Homes on . beautiful 2/3 acre private lot in sought after neighborhood inside Beltway. Substantial great room w soaring cathedral ceilings and large picture window w half moon transom window off massive kitchen with 11' breakfast bar, screened porch overlooking tranquil backyard 5 very large bedrooms, master bdrm w two large walk-in closets, master bath w separate tub, shower, water closet, double sink vanity and radiant heat, two addition large en-suite bedrooms, sundrenched lower level w 2nd large familly room w gas fireplace & built-in surround sound system.large main level laundry & mud room off 3 car garage, this house is a true gem in perfect condition! Minimum of 1 yr lease, smoke free house, smoke free people on