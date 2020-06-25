All apartments in McLean
Last updated April 16 2019 at 9:34 AM

736 LAWTON ST

736 Lawton Street · No Longer Available
Location

736 Lawton Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular renovation & expansion by Chadsworth Homes on . beautiful 2/3 acre private lot in sought after neighborhood inside Beltway. Substantial great room w soaring cathedral ceilings and large picture window w half moon transom window off massive kitchen with 11' breakfast bar, screened porch overlooking tranquil backyard 5 very large bedrooms, master bdrm w two large walk-in closets, master bath w separate tub, shower, water closet, double sink vanity and radiant heat, two addition large en-suite bedrooms, sundrenched lower level w 2nd large familly room w gas fireplace & built-in surround sound system.large main level laundry & mud room off 3 car garage, this house is a true gem in perfect condition! Minimum of 1 yr lease, smoke free house, smoke free people on

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 736 LAWTON ST have any available units?
736 LAWTON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 736 LAWTON ST have?
Some of 736 LAWTON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 736 LAWTON ST currently offering any rent specials?
736 LAWTON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 736 LAWTON ST pet-friendly?
No, 736 LAWTON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 736 LAWTON ST offer parking?
Yes, 736 LAWTON ST offers parking.
Does 736 LAWTON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 736 LAWTON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 736 LAWTON ST have a pool?
No, 736 LAWTON ST does not have a pool.
Does 736 LAWTON ST have accessible units?
No, 736 LAWTON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 736 LAWTON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 736 LAWTON ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 736 LAWTON ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 736 LAWTON ST does not have units with air conditioning.
