McLean, VA
7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:55 AM

7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT

7330 Lewinsville Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

7330 Lewinsville Park Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful all-brick end unit Colonial in sought after Lewinsville Square. Private enclosed backyard with lush landscaping surrounding home. Updated home with spacious bedrooms. Sunny master bedroom with walkout deck and luxurious master bath with jacuzzi. Formal dining room and eat in kitchen with extra cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors, finished basement. Grill out in your private back patio. Storage shed included. Walk to Metro. Two free parking spots. Easy commute to Rts 267/66/495/123 and 7. Kent Gardens ES, Longfellow MS and McLean HS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have any available units?
7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have?
Some of 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT offers parking.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have a pool?
No, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have accessible units?
No, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
