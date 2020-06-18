7330 LEWINSVILLE PARK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful all-brick end unit Colonial in sought after Lewinsville Square. Private enclosed backyard with lush landscaping surrounding home. Updated home with spacious bedrooms. Sunny master bedroom with walkout deck and luxurious master bath with jacuzzi. Formal dining room and eat in kitchen with extra cabinets and granite countertops. Hardwood floors, finished basement. Grill out in your private back patio. Storage shed included. Walk to Metro. Two free parking spots. Easy commute to Rts 267/66/495/123 and 7. Kent Gardens ES, Longfellow MS and McLean HS.