7318 CHURCHILL ROAD

Cozy Quiet Brick Colonial House 5 BR/ 3 BA with Renovated & Upgrade * Langley HS district * Walk to Churchill Road ES, Cooper MS, and Community Center/Library ** Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Appliances. Unique Design Meets the Basic Modern Needs and Keeps the Essence of the House Style Master Bedroom with Lg Dressing/Closet. Hardwood Floor throughout entire ML & LL common area. Walk-Out LL & 2nd kitchenette.3 fireplaces/2 wood burning & 1 movable Electronic. Backyard with patio looking through the large window from the cozy kitchen. Lg FR window overlooks High pillars Porch & Beautiful open green front yard (0.52ac). Convenient/Minutes to GW Parkway, Trails, Parks, Great Falls National Park, McLean downtown/I-66/495/Rt. & 123 (Dolley Madison Blvd), * 2 m to Metro, 3m to Tysons Mall* Available to move in. schedule online or Call 703-937-7389, Agent will Provide Access.