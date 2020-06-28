All apartments in McLean
7318 CHURCHILL ROAD
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

7318 CHURCHILL ROAD

7318 Churchill Road · No Longer Available
Location

7318 Churchill Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Cozy Quiet Brick Colonial House 5 BR/ 3 BA with Renovated & Upgrade * Langley HS district * Walk to Churchill Road ES, Cooper MS, and Community Center/Library ** Gorgeous Gourmet Kitchen, Stainless Appliances. Unique Design Meets the Basic Modern Needs and Keeps the Essence of the House Style Master Bedroom with Lg Dressing/Closet. Hardwood Floor throughout entire ML & LL common area. Walk-Out LL & 2nd kitchenette.3 fireplaces/2 wood burning & 1 movable Electronic. Backyard with patio looking through the large window from the cozy kitchen. Lg FR window overlooks High pillars Porch & Beautiful open green front yard (0.52ac). Convenient/Minutes to GW Parkway, Trails, Parks, Great Falls National Park, McLean downtown/I-66/495/Rt. & 123 (Dolley Madison Blvd), * 2 m to Metro, 3m to Tysons Mall* Available to move in. schedule online or Call 703-937-7389, Agent will Provide Access.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 10 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have any available units?
7318 CHURCHILL ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have?
Some of 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
7318 CHURCHILL ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD offers parking.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 7318 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
