7116 WARBLER LANE

6Br/4 Ba SFH for Rent by Owner in McLean VA inside the beltway, available 4/1/2020 Amazing location at Langley Manor McLean inside the beltway. Walking distance to Churchill Road Elementary School and Cooper Middle School. Less than 5-minute drive to Langley High School. Minutes to beltway, Maryland, downtown McLean, Tysons Corner Metro. 15 minutes to DCA and Georgetown, 20 minutes to IAD and the Monument. Charming and expanded split-foyer home featuring a bright and open floor plan, full of light and open spaces, and mature landscaping offering beautiful views from its many windows. 4 Br/3Ba upper level with open kitchen with dinning area, family room, a formal dining room, sun room and a huge deck. Lower level also features a full Bath, 5th Bedroom with window and closet room, 6th Bedroom with sliding glass doors to the backyard; Storage pantry, Hardwood floor on upper level, carpet on the lower level. 2 working fireplaces, 2-car oversize garage with automatic openers and a large tool room attached. 20 rooms, ~4,400 sqft living space, very spacious. Beautiful and safe neighborhood Lower level has a separate entry. County trash