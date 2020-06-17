7101 BENJAMIN STREET

Amenities

Fully renovated Rambler in a quiet street, minutes from 495 exit 44 with quick access to Downtown McLean, Tysons Corner, Bethesda and Georgetown. Ample entertainment areas, multiple fireplaces. Renovated bathrooms and kitchens. 2 master bedrooms, one on the main level and the other in the English Basement, with separate entrance. One of the regular bedrooms is smaller, suitable for a nursery of office or twin bed. Easy application. **LAST MONTH FREE if the lease ends in April, May or June of 2021**