7101 BENJAMIN STREET
Last updated December 18 2019 at 7:52 AM

7101 BENJAMIN STREET

7101 Benjamin Street · No Longer Available
Location

7101 Benjamin Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated Rambler in a quiet street, minutes from 495 exit 44 with quick access to Downtown McLean, Tysons Corner, Bethesda and Georgetown. Ample entertainment areas, multiple fireplaces. Renovated bathrooms and kitchens. 2 master bedrooms, one on the main level and the other in the English Basement, with separate entrance. One of the regular bedrooms is smaller, suitable for a nursery of office or twin bed. Easy application. **LAST MONTH FREE if the lease ends in April, May or June of 2021**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 12 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have any available units?
7101 BENJAMIN STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 7101 BENJAMIN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7101 BENJAMIN STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 BENJAMIN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET offer parking?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have a pool?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have accessible units?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 BENJAMIN STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 BENJAMIN STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

