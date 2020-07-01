7022 LITTLE LEAF LINDEN LN

Impressive 10 year old town home with all the bells and whistle. Gourmet kitchen with attached open patio for your grill. Gorgeous bathrooms, high ceilings and gleaming hardwood floors. Over sized 2 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
