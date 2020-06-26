7011 TYNDALE STREET

Amenities

Immediate occupancy available. McLean HS, Longfellow MS, Kent Gardens ES ~ Easy walk to McLean HS - METRO Options -1.5 & 2 miles from the Silver Line and Orange Line Metro stops! Upper level has vaulted ceilings and two master bedroom options. Lower level offers two bedrooms, family room and large laundry room with work out area and extra sink. Large back deck for entertaining and Lawn Cutting and Leaf service included in rent!! Local pools offer membership options. Two year lease encouraged. Easy and many options getting to DC, I-66, I-495, Tysons, Mosaic District, Reston and downtown McLean.