7011 TYNDALE STREET
Last updated June 8 2019 at 6:06 AM

7011 TYNDALE STREET

7011 Tyndale Street · No Longer Available
Location

7011 Tyndale Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Immediate occupancy available. McLean HS, Longfellow MS, Kent Gardens ES ~ Easy walk to McLean HS - METRO Options -1.5 & 2 miles from the Silver Line and Orange Line Metro stops! Upper level has vaulted ceilings and two master bedroom options. Lower level offers two bedrooms, family room and large laundry room with work out area and extra sink. Large back deck for entertaining and Lawn Cutting and Leaf service included in rent!! Local pools offer membership options. Two year lease encouraged. Easy and many options getting to DC, I-66, I-495, Tysons, Mosaic District, Reston and downtown McLean.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have any available units?
7011 TYNDALE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
Is 7011 TYNDALE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7011 TYNDALE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7011 TYNDALE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET offer parking?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7011 TYNDALE STREET has a pool.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have accessible units?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7011 TYNDALE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7011 TYNDALE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
