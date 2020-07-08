All apartments in McLean
7011 HAMEL HILL COURT

7011 Hamel Hill Court · No Longer Available
Location

7011 Hamel Hill Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Excellent Location!!! Less than 1/8 mile to McLean High School. 1/2 mile to Mclean downtown for grocery and shopping. About one mile to McLean Metro Station. This beautiful home is vacant and ready to be occupied. Fresh new paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, new refrigerator with ice maker, new dishwasher, new stove, and oven. Located on the cul-de-sac safe for children's play. Large rear deck great for summer bbq looks out to tall trees and manicured fenced backyard. Beautiful trees and shrubs surround this gorgeous home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

