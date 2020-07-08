7011 HAMEL HILL COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Excellent Location!!! Less than 1/8 mile to McLean High School. 1/2 mile to Mclean downtown for grocery and shopping. About one mile to McLean Metro Station. This beautiful home is vacant and ready to be occupied. Fresh new paint, newly refinished hardwood floors, new refrigerator with ice maker, new dishwasher, new stove, and oven. Located on the cul-de-sac safe for children's play. Large rear deck great for summer bbq looks out to tall trees and manicured fenced backyard. Beautiful trees and shrubs surround this gorgeous home.