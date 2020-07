Amenities

parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet microwave Property Amenities parking

One bedroom Hall to rent in basement , In the heart of MCLEAN. THIS ADORABLE MCLEAN, ONE BEDROOM BEAUTY IS A COMMUTERS DREAM. SECONDS TO G-TOWN PIKE, 495 & RT 123. THIS GORGEOUS HOME HAS IT ALL BOASTING AN BRAND NEW BATHROOMS, WINDOWS, FLOORING,CARPETING AND IS FRESHLY PAINTED NEW HOME. NO LOCK BOX NO SIGNS .APPOINTMENT ONLY.