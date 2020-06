Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

An upgraded 3BR/2FB/1HB home with hardwood floors on main level. 2 gas fireplaces. Kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertops and a kitchen bar that leads out to the carport. Sep. DR with built-in cabs. LR with high ceilings and gas FP. MBR with FB. Nice sized 2nd and 3rd BRs. Spacious fenced-in backyard with a shed. 2 mi to West Falls Church Metro and 2 mi to McLean Metro.