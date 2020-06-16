All apartments in McLean
6916 CHURCHILL ROAD
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:20 PM

6916 CHURCHILL ROAD

6916 Churchill Road · (703) 790-3330
Location

6916 Churchill Road, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Floor repair being done! BRIGHT, PRIVATE, SPACIOUS! Renovated brick single-family home. 4BR/3.0 BATH. H/W floors up. Attractive dark stained laminate on main floor. NEW ROOF 2019 (to include gutter covers - allowing tenants to live with maintenance free gutters!) Walk to downtown McLean! Popular School system; Langley High School, Cooper Middle School, Churchill Road Elementary School. Fantastic eat-in kitchen remodeled in 2013; SS appliance, granite counter tops, & separate dining room with pocket door. Upper level features a "bedroom wing", open floor plan in public spaces and refinished hardwood floor everywhere except the bathrooms. Great lower level with bedroom, HUGE family room & laundry room (to include storage space)! Extra refrigerator/freezer located in the laundry room. Efficient HVAC and AC system. Modern ADT Security System. Thoughtfully and meticulously cared for interior.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have any available units?
6916 CHURCHILL ROAD has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have?
Some of 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6916 CHURCHILL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD offer parking?
No, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have a pool?
No, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6916 CHURCHILL ROAD has units with air conditioning.
