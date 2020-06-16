6916 CHURCHILL ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Floor repair being done! BRIGHT, PRIVATE, SPACIOUS! Renovated brick single-family home. 4BR/3.0 BATH. H/W floors up. Attractive dark stained laminate on main floor. NEW ROOF 2019 (to include gutter covers - allowing tenants to live with maintenance free gutters!) Walk to downtown McLean! Popular School system; Langley High School, Cooper Middle School, Churchill Road Elementary School. Fantastic eat-in kitchen remodeled in 2013; SS appliance, granite counter tops, & separate dining room with pocket door. Upper level features a "bedroom wing", open floor plan in public spaces and refinished hardwood floor everywhere except the bathrooms. Great lower level with bedroom, HUGE family room & laundry room (to include storage space)! Extra refrigerator/freezer located in the laundry room. Efficient HVAC and AC system. Modern ADT Security System. Thoughtfully and meticulously cared for interior.