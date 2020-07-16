All apartments in McLean
6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT

6885 Mclean Greens Court · No Longer Available
Location

6885 Mclean Greens Court, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms/2 full baths plus 2 half baths in McLean Greens! Kitchen, bathrooms and basement family room all completely remodeled. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level. The renovated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and recess lights. Fresh paint throughout the house. Updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and granite vanities. Fully finished basement with a large recreation room, storage room and bath. Large deck off kitchen with a private backyard. Parkland surrounds the house and community. Two assigned parking spaces in front of house. West Falls Church Metro is nearby. Minutes to DC, MD, I-495, I-66, GW Parkway, airports and shopping. Excellent location + Top school district! Available 8/1/20.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have any available units?
6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have?
Some of 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT offers parking.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have a pool?
No, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have accessible units?
No, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
