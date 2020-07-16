6885 MCLEAN GREENS COURT

Amenities

Fabulous end unit townhouse with 3 bedrooms/2 full baths plus 2 half baths in McLean Greens! Kitchen, bathrooms and basement family room all completely remodeled. Hardwood floors extend throughout the main level. The renovated kitchen with SS appliances, granite counters and recess lights. Fresh paint throughout the house. Updated bathrooms with ceramic tile and granite vanities. Fully finished basement with a large recreation room, storage room and bath. Large deck off kitchen with a private backyard. Parkland surrounds the house and community. Two assigned parking spaces in front of house. West Falls Church Metro is nearby. Minutes to DC, MD, I-495, I-66, GW Parkway, airports and shopping. Excellent location + Top school district! Available 8/1/20.