6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR

Fabulous location*Excellent Schools*PEACEFUL community with mature trees and privacy*UPDATED 3 Bedrooms/2 full and 2 half baths* SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED*NO CATS*( Brick front luxury townhouse*One-car GARAGE and driveway*Light & bright*Skylight in kitchen*Tranquil setting backs to parkland and trees*Private deck off kitchen-eating area-family room combination*Slate patio from WALKOUT lower level*Minutes to many amenities* 1.2 Miles to West Falls Church METRO*Updated Kitchen*gorgeous white-gray GRANITE tops*light colored cabinets*Stainless steel appliances*French door style refrigerator*lots of counter space*Dedicated pantry*Updated HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout Main, Upper level bedrooms and hallway*Hardwoods on the stairway to upper level*Newly renovated spa-like Master Bath with two separate vanities and sinks*Huge modern tiled shower*Master bedroom with walk-in closet*Large Separate dining room*spacious Living room*WALKOUT lower level with half bath, laundry room and Recreation room with wood-burning fireplace*Lower level access to the garage*Laundry room with front-loading LG HE washer and dryer and laundry sink. Atrium doors to expansive slate patio and fully fenced yard* PHOTOS ARE TWO YEARS OLD WITH DIFFERENT OCCUPANT