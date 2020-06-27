All apartments in McLean
6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:12 PM

6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR

6868 Mclean Province Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Mclean Province Circle, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Fabulous location*Excellent Schools*PEACEFUL community with mature trees and privacy*UPDATED 3 Bedrooms/2 full and 2 half baths* SMALL DOG WILL BE CONSIDERED*NO CATS*( Brick front luxury townhouse*One-car GARAGE and driveway*Light & bright*Skylight in kitchen*Tranquil setting backs to parkland and trees*Private deck off kitchen-eating area-family room combination*Slate patio from WALKOUT lower level*Minutes to many amenities* 1.2 Miles to West Falls Church METRO*Updated Kitchen*gorgeous white-gray GRANITE tops*light colored cabinets*Stainless steel appliances*French door style refrigerator*lots of counter space*Dedicated pantry*Updated HARDWOOD FLOORS throughout Main, Upper level bedrooms and hallway*Hardwoods on the stairway to upper level*Newly renovated spa-like Master Bath with two separate vanities and sinks*Huge modern tiled shower*Master bedroom with walk-in closet*Large Separate dining room*spacious Living room*WALKOUT lower level with half bath, laundry room and Recreation room with wood-burning fireplace*Lower level access to the garage*Laundry room with front-loading LG HE washer and dryer and laundry sink. Atrium doors to expansive slate patio and fully fenced yard* PHOTOS ARE TWO YEARS OLD WITH DIFFERENT OCCUPANT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have any available units?
6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have?
Some of 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR currently offering any rent specials?
6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR pet-friendly?
Yes, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR is pet friendly.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR offer parking?
Yes, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR offers parking.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have a pool?
No, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR does not have a pool.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have accessible units?
No, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6868 MCLEAN PROVINCE CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
