6868 Frase Drive
Last updated March 31 2019 at 7:24 PM

6868 Frase Drive

6868 Frase Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6868 Frase Dr, McLean, VA 22043

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
6868 Frase Drive Falls Church, Va. 22043
.
AGENTS WELCOME! Elegant stone townhome, very spacious and bright.. 10 ft ceilings on main level.
Gorgeous kitchen/family room with fireplace, at heart of the house opens, to low maintenance deck. Luxurious owner's suite. Laundry on upper level. Large LL rec room, full bath, opens to stone patio and two car garage. HWFs, designer carpet, plantation shutters. LOCATION LOCATION!! Less than a mile to Falls Church Metro.
.
Pets accepted on a case by case basis.
.
Online application and rent payments with TMKenny Property Services. See our reviews on Yelp and Google! EOH

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

