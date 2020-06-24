Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

6868 Frase Drive Falls Church, Va. 22043

AGENTS WELCOME! Elegant stone townhome, very spacious and bright.. 10 ft ceilings on main level.

Gorgeous kitchen/family room with fireplace, at heart of the house opens, to low maintenance deck. Luxurious owner's suite. Laundry on upper level. Large LL rec room, full bath, opens to stone patio and two car garage. HWFs, designer carpet, plantation shutters. LOCATION LOCATION!! Less than a mile to Falls Church Metro.

Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

