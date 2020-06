Amenities

in unit laundry all utils included fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities

Gorgeous one level living in the heart of McLean close to new silverline metro, 495, Dulles toll road, and 66! Close proximity to Tysons Corner and many wonderful shops and restaurants. Completely furnished and available for for short term rental 3-6 months. One bedroom, One full bath, kitchen table, washer/dryer combo, walk up basement. Parking on street. Gas fireplace, All utilities included. Application fee $50 Per adult. No pets or Smokers please