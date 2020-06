Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Charming Cape Cod with large fenced back yard. This house is within 3 blocks from the center of McLean with access to all major highways (great for commuters). All double pane windows, new roof, hardwood floors, 2 porches with 1 screened , wood burning fireplace and partially finished basement with storage space. Home to be completely refurbished inside and out.