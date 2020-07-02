6812 ROSEMONT DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Location Location Location! Quiet Neighborhood just down the street from McLean High School, 5 minutes to Tyson's Corner, Tyson's Metro, 495, 123 & 267, great for commuters! All brick single family home with 1 car garage, fully fenced backyard with large deck. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 1 half bathrooms, two fireplaces, freshly painted with hardwood floors on upper level, tile floors in kitchen and foyer, laminate floors in recreation room. Two wood burning fireplaces for cozy winter days. Don't miss out on this great opportunity!!