Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:42 AM

6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT

6804 Montivideo Square Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6804 Montivideo Square Court, McLean, VA 22043

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Great location! Just over a mile to WFC Metro; 1.5 to I-66**Townhouse with private rear patio backing onto trees; renovated throughout within past 5 years: kitchen with S/S KitchenAid appliances and granite tops; Hardwoods; gorgeous bathrooms; modern hardware and light fixtures*DO NOT APPLY ONLINE. SUlBMIT WRITTEN APPLICATION FIRST,* Two reserved parking spaces. Both #6804.Property is occupied until July 2. Please use CDC guidelines, wear masks, gloves, do not touch switches and interior door knobs, cabinet knobs faucets, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have any available units?
6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have?
Some of 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT currently offering any rent specials?
6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT pet-friendly?
No, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT offer parking?
Yes, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT does offer parking.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have a pool?
No, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT does not have a pool.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have accessible units?
No, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT does not have accessible units.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6804 MONTIVIDEO SQUARE CT does not have units with air conditioning.
