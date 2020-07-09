6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE

Amenities

Stunningly renovated (top to bottom, early 2020) end unit townhouse. Sunny and spacious home featuring a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, office/4th bedroom on the main level, and three upper level bedrooms. Newly configured kitchen with subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets and an oversized island (with contrasting gray cabinets). Top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a wine fridge. Master bath with large walk-in shower and dual vanities. Added updates include refinished hardwood and ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, modern updated bathrooms and fresh paint throughout. New washer and dryer. Charming landscaped backyard patio. Excellent location. 1 block to renovated Kings Manor Park. Situated between Georgetown Pike and 123 with easy access to 495 and Tyson's Corner. Highly desired Langley HS Pyramid.