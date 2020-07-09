All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE
Last updated May 24 2020 at 10:45 PM

6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE

6801 Market Square Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6801 Market Square Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Stunningly renovated (top to bottom, early 2020) end unit townhouse. Sunny and spacious home featuring a formal living room with wood burning fireplace, office/4th bedroom on the main level, and three upper level bedrooms. Newly configured kitchen with subway tile backsplash, white shaker cabinets and an oversized island (with contrasting gray cabinets). Top of the line stainless steel appliances, including a wine fridge. Master bath with large walk-in shower and dual vanities. Added updates include refinished hardwood and ceramic tile floors, recessed lighting, modern updated bathrooms and fresh paint throughout. New washer and dryer. Charming landscaped backyard patio. Excellent location. 1 block to renovated Kings Manor Park. Situated between Georgetown Pike and 123 with easy access to 495 and Tyson's Corner. Highly desired Langley HS Pyramid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have any available units?
6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have?
Some of 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6801 MARKET SQUARE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia