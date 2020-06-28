6741 TOWNE LANE ROAD

Amenities

Nestled in Kings Manor lies this beautiful 3 level end-unit townhome with 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathsand 1 half bath on main level. TH has a remodeled kitchen, refinished HW floors on main and upper levels, freshly painted throughout, new roof (2015), 1 gas fireplace in living room and 1 wood burning in lower level rec room. French doors in LR lead out to beautifully hardscaped tiered backyard with direct access to community park. Close prox. to McLean shops/dining, minutes to rt 123, 495 and new metros @ Tysons.