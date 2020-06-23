All apartments in McLean
6728 MELROSE DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:36 PM

6728 MELROSE DR

6728 Melrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6728 Melrose Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
Updated McLean townhouse available for rent in sought after Kings Manor. Wonderful close in community just blocks from downtown Mclean, Churchill-Cooper-Langley schools and a short ride to metro and Tysons Corner. Commuters dream to downtown DC. This 3-level townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a spacious lower level office/guest room and recreation room. The kitchen features solid wood 42-inch cabinets with stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops. Hardwood floors top two floors, carpet lower level, 2 gas fireplaces for cozy winter nights. 1-year lease preferred, easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

