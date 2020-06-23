6728 MELROSE DR

Amenities
Updated McLean townhouse available for rent in sought after Kings Manor. Wonderful close in community just blocks from downtown Mclean, Churchill-Cooper-Langley schools and a short ride to metro and Tysons Corner. Commuters dream to downtown DC. This 3-level townhome features 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, a spacious lower level office/guest room and recreation room. The kitchen features solid wood 42-inch cabinets with stainless appliances and solid surface counter tops. Hardwood floors top two floors, carpet lower level, 2 gas fireplaces for cozy winter nights. 1-year lease preferred, easy to show.