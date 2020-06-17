6639 HAWTHORNE STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible fire pit gym on-site laundry parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

Short term or long term. Furnished or $6,900 unfurnished. One of a kind private estate retreat on 1.14 acres in the heart of McLean and only a 35-minute drive to Amazon HQ in the morning and Afternoon rush hour. The Hawthorne Valley Lodge is a 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath 6,500 SqFt home located within walking distance to Metro bus, restaurants, Fitness centers, spas and grocery. Surrounded by 6 acres of private land and 3 acres of parkland, the home is only a 15-20 minute drive to DC. It features extensive outdoor living space and remodeled interior design to meet all your needs. The extensive exterior living space includes a 1,600 SqFt 3 level deck nestled among the trees that overlook the Pimmit Run Creek with natural gas grilling area and portable fire pit. The lower level Flagstone patio and turf area feature a flagstone fireplace, 10 person Hot tub, Golf chipping practice area trampoline and waking steps to Pimmit Run Trail system. The 10 acre Hawthorne Valley is known for fantastic wildlife watching, hiking & Biking trails and fishing in the Pimmit Run. The 3 level interior of the home comprises of the main level with a 2 story entry foyer flanked by a formal living room with Piano sunroom. A full office /library off the foyer and entry into an open space gourmet Kitchen with 6 burner gourmet gas stove, built in Refridge and large island. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and family room with a gas stone fireplace and a sliding door opening out to the 3 level deck which includes a Gas grill and fire pit. Off the kitchen and separated by a swinging door is a large formal dining room with seating for 12 with a large window overlooking the Hawthorne Valley. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms and a sitting room off the master bedroom (which could be 5th bedroom). The 3 large upper bedrooms have remodeled Granite bathrooms and the Master suite was completely remodeled in 2018. The remodeled master suite includes a marble Master bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub overlooking the Hawthorne Valley. His and her large vanities and his and her walk-in California style closets. The laundry room has a window, granite top, a ~sewing area and lots of cabinet storage. The star of the show is the lower level 2,000 SqFt basement. The highlights of this space are the pool table, Home theatre area, bar area, separate private bedroom suite and 2 walkout doors to the 3 level deck and lower patio area. Also, a large unfinished area for a home Gym and storage. The basement level can also be converted easily to Handicap accessible, private separate apartment or in-law suite with its own separate entrance, parking and unloading area. This home truly has it all. Complete privacy yet walking distance to all amenities needed for entertainment and well-being.Surrounded by 10 acres of nature with complete privacy yet so close to everything. Here is a short list of amenities that are a 5-10 minute WALK from the Hawthorne Valley Lodge: Restaurants: Caf~ Tatti ~ French Bistro, Assagis Osteria ~ Gourmet Italian, Tachibana Sushi ~ Highly rated authentic Japanese sushi, Joes Burgers, Caf~ Oggi ~ Traditional Italian, Robeks Juices & Smoothies, Chipotle, Santini~s, Chopt Starbucks and CAVA just to name a few. Full range of Cuisines are walking distance, TexMex, Tia, Italian, French, Sushi, Turkish, Kebabs, Indian, Pizza, Burger, Bistros, Salad & Fresh.Shopping: The largest Giant Grocery in Northern VA, CVS, Baldacci~s, Organic Butcher, Safeway, Total Wine and More, ABC, McLean Hardware.Spas and Fitness: Eclips Spa, Orangetheory Fitness, McLean Racquet & Health Club, True Fitness and Nutrition, Prima hair and Day SpaTransportation: 2 Metro bus stops 23A & 23T 5 minute walk to the bottom of the hill. Metro Silver line Stations, Tysons Corner Metro 3.8 Miles, McLean Metro 2.9