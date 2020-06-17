All apartments in McLean
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6639 HAWTHORNE STREET

6639 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Location

6639 Hawthorne Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
fire pit
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Short term or long term. Furnished or $6,900 unfurnished. One of a kind private estate retreat on 1.14 acres in the heart of McLean and only a 35-minute drive to Amazon HQ in the morning and Afternoon rush hour. The Hawthorne Valley Lodge is a 5 Bedroom, 4.5 Bath 6,500 SqFt home located within walking distance to Metro bus, restaurants, Fitness centers, spas and grocery. Surrounded by 6 acres of private land and 3 acres of parkland, the home is only a 15-20 minute drive to DC. It features extensive outdoor living space and remodeled interior design to meet all your needs. The extensive exterior living space includes a 1,600 SqFt 3 level deck nestled among the trees that overlook the Pimmit Run Creek with natural gas grilling area and portable fire pit. The lower level Flagstone patio and turf area feature a flagstone fireplace, 10 person Hot tub, Golf chipping practice area trampoline and waking steps to Pimmit Run Trail system. The 10 acre Hawthorne Valley is known for fantastic wildlife watching, hiking & Biking trails and fishing in the Pimmit Run. The 3 level interior of the home comprises of the main level with a 2 story entry foyer flanked by a formal living room with Piano sunroom. A full office /library off the foyer and entry into an open space gourmet Kitchen with 6 burner gourmet gas stove, built in Refridge and large island. The kitchen opens to a breakfast nook and family room with a gas stone fireplace and a sliding door opening out to the 3 level deck which includes a Gas grill and fire pit. Off the kitchen and separated by a swinging door is a large formal dining room with seating for 12 with a large window overlooking the Hawthorne Valley. The upper level has 4 large bedrooms and a sitting room off the master bedroom (which could be 5th bedroom). The 3 large upper bedrooms have remodeled Granite bathrooms and the Master suite was completely remodeled in 2018. The remodeled master suite includes a marble Master bath with separate shower and Jacuzzi tub overlooking the Hawthorne Valley. His and her large vanities and his and her walk-in California style closets. The laundry room has a window, granite top, a ~sewing area and lots of cabinet storage. The star of the show is the lower level 2,000 SqFt basement. The highlights of this space are the pool table, Home theatre area, bar area, separate private bedroom suite and 2 walkout doors to the 3 level deck and lower patio area. Also, a large unfinished area for a home Gym and storage. The basement level can also be converted easily to Handicap accessible, private separate apartment or in-law suite with its own separate entrance, parking and unloading area. This home truly has it all. Complete privacy yet walking distance to all amenities needed for entertainment and well-being.Surrounded by 10 acres of nature with complete privacy yet so close to everything. Here is a short list of amenities that are a 5-10 minute WALK from the Hawthorne Valley Lodge: Restaurants: Caf~ Tatti ~ French Bistro, Assagis Osteria ~ Gourmet Italian, Tachibana Sushi ~ Highly rated authentic Japanese sushi, Joes Burgers, Caf~ Oggi ~ Traditional Italian, Robeks Juices & Smoothies, Chipotle, Santini~s, Chopt Starbucks and CAVA just to name a few. Full range of Cuisines are walking distance, TexMex, Tia, Italian, French, Sushi, Turkish, Kebabs, Indian, Pizza, Burger, Bistros, Salad & Fresh.Shopping: The largest Giant Grocery in Northern VA, CVS, Baldacci~s, Organic Butcher, Safeway, Total Wine and More, ABC, McLean Hardware.Spas and Fitness: Eclips Spa, Orangetheory Fitness, McLean Racquet & Health Club, True Fitness and Nutrition, Prima hair and Day SpaTransportation: 2 Metro bus stops 23A & 23T 5 minute walk to the bottom of the hill. Metro Silver line Stations, Tysons Corner Metro 3.8 Miles, McLean Metro 2.9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have any available units?
6639 HAWTHORNE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have?
Some of 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6639 HAWTHORNE STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET does offer parking.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have a pool?
No, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have accessible units?
Yes, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET has accessible units.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 6639 HAWTHORNE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
