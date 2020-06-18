6625 McLean Court

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

McLean, VA End Unit Town-Home with Character! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bathroom end unit town-home in McLean, VA. Natural hardwood floors that give the home lots of character. New washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. Kitchen has nice big window that provides lots of natural light. Brick fireplace with matching hearth makes this place feel like a home. Nice french doors open into a quiet backyard.



Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc.



EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.

Minimum 650 FICO score



Security Depostit: 1 month's rent

Pets Allowed: Non-refundable pet fee if applicable.



No smoking



Available September 15th!!



Please contact Kevin Fowle at kfowle@chatel.us for more information and to set up a showing.



(RLNE4410276)