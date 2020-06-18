All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6625 McLean Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6625 McLean Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6625 McLean Court

6625 Mclean Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6625 Mclean Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
McLean, VA End Unit Town-Home with Character! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Full & 2 Half Bathroom end unit town-home in McLean, VA. Natural hardwood floors that give the home lots of character. New washer/dryer, and lots of storage space. Kitchen has nice big window that provides lots of natural light. Brick fireplace with matching hearth makes this place feel like a home. Nice french doors open into a quiet backyard.

Professionally managed by Chatel Real Estate Inc.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY.
Minimum 650 FICO score

Security Depostit: 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: Non-refundable pet fee if applicable.

No smoking

Available September 15th!!

Please contact Kevin Fowle at kfowle@chatel.us for more information and to set up a showing.

(RLNE4410276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6625 McLean Court have any available units?
6625 McLean Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6625 McLean Court have?
Some of 6625 McLean Court's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6625 McLean Court currently offering any rent specials?
6625 McLean Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6625 McLean Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6625 McLean Court is pet friendly.
Does 6625 McLean Court offer parking?
No, 6625 McLean Court does not offer parking.
Does 6625 McLean Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6625 McLean Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6625 McLean Court have a pool?
No, 6625 McLean Court does not have a pool.
Does 6625 McLean Court have accessible units?
No, 6625 McLean Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6625 McLean Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6625 McLean Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6625 McLean Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6625 McLean Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia