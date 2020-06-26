6613 CHESTERFIELD AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully maintained & pristine home w gorgeous private level fenced backyard, loaded w updates. Three spacious bedrooms on main level each with new double pane windows and hardwood flooring, expansive~ living room with w large picture window and wood burning fireplace, dining room w sliding glass doors leading to deck over looking backyard. Updated kitchen w pantry.~Walkout lower level with two dens, large rec room and full bath. This is a beautiful home in sought after neighborhood, location and school district. It will not disappoint!.