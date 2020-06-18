All apartments in McLean
658 LIVE OAK DRIVE
Last updated April 1 2019 at 8:27 PM

658 LIVE OAK DRIVE

658 Live Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

658 Live Oak Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
SPECTACULAR INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING IN A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE FIRST FLOOR. This unit offers the convenience of contemporary living against the backdrop of the Potomac River and Scotts Run Park while still having the option of access to urban life. The Silver Line Metro Station which connects to Washington D.C, DCA and IAD Airport is approximately 3 miles away. The unit can be accessed through the private front gate of the property which leads to a side walkway with its~ own independent entry-way in the rear. The Kitchen and Dining Room are open to the Living Room area with light wood flooring. Featured in the living room is a comfortable seating area with a 55" Flat Screen TV, Cable and internet access. The fully equipped gourmet Kitchen is beautifully decorated with granite counter tops, modern tiles, and stainless steel appliances. Rent includes ALL utilities and Fully Furnished. Unit comes with 1 parking space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
658 LIVE OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
658 LIVE OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 658 LIVE OAK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
