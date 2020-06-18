658 LIVE OAK DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

SPECTACULAR INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING IN A 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE FIRST FLOOR. This unit offers the convenience of contemporary living against the backdrop of the Potomac River and Scotts Run Park while still having the option of access to urban life. The Silver Line Metro Station which connects to Washington D.C, DCA and IAD Airport is approximately 3 miles away. The unit can be accessed through the private front gate of the property which leads to a side walkway with its~ own independent entry-way in the rear. The Kitchen and Dining Room are open to the Living Room area with light wood flooring. Featured in the living room is a comfortable seating area with a 55" Flat Screen TV, Cable and internet access. The fully equipped gourmet Kitchen is beautifully decorated with granite counter tops, modern tiles, and stainless steel appliances. Rent includes ALL utilities and Fully Furnished. Unit comes with 1 parking space.