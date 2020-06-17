All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6513 33rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6513 33rd St
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:29 AM

6513 33rd St

6513 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6513 33rd Street, McLean, VA 22046

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bedroom Information
# of Bedrooms On Main Level: 3
# of Bedrooms On 1st Lower Level: 1
Bathroom Information
# of Bathrooms (Full) On Main Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Lower Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full) On All Lower Levels: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full): 2
Interior Information
Appliances: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Extra Refrigerator/Freezer, Humidifier, Icemaker, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Water Heater - High-Efficiency
Flooring Type: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Wood
Not Furnished
Interior Features: Attic, Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Combination Dining/Living, Entry Level Bedroom, Floor Plan - Open, Wood Floors
Living Area Sq.Ft. Source: Estimated
Room Information
Laundry Type: Has Laundry, Lower Floor, Washer In Unit, Dryer In Unit
Fireplace Information
Has Fireplace
# of Fireplaces: 1
Mantel(s), Wood
Basement Information
Connecting Stairway, Daylight, Partial, Full, Fully Finished, Heated, Improved, Outside Entrance, Rear Entrance, Windows, Workshop
Parking / Garage, School / Neighborhood, Utilities, Location Details
Parking Information
Concrete Driveway, Parking Space Conveys, Surface
Driveway, Off Street, On Street
School Information
Elementary School: HAYCOCK
Middle Or Junior School: LONGFELLOW
High School: MCLEAN
School District Name: FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Utilities Information
Central Air
Cooling Type: Ceiling Fan(s), Central A/C
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Central, Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Sewer Septic: Public Sewer
Cable TV Available, DSL Available, Electric Available, Fiber Optics Available, Natural Gas Available, Phone, Phone Available, Phone Connected, Sewer Available, Water Available
Water Source: Public
Municipal Trash: Yes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6513 33rd St have any available units?
6513 33rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6513 33rd St have?
Some of 6513 33rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6513 33rd St currently offering any rent specials?
6513 33rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6513 33rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6513 33rd St is pet friendly.
Does 6513 33rd St offer parking?
Yes, 6513 33rd St offers parking.
Does 6513 33rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6513 33rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6513 33rd St have a pool?
No, 6513 33rd St does not have a pool.
Does 6513 33rd St have accessible units?
No, 6513 33rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6513 33rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6513 33rd St has units with dishwashers.
Does 6513 33rd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6513 33rd St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia