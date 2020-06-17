6513 33rd St

Amenities
Bedroom Information
# of Bedrooms On Main Level: 3
# of Bedrooms On 1st Lower Level: 1
Bathroom Information
# of Bathrooms (Full) On Main Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full) On 1st Lower Level: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full) On All Lower Levels: 1
# of Bathrooms (Full): 2
Interior Information
Appliances: Built-In Microwave, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dryer, Extra Refrigerator/Freezer, Humidifier, Icemaker, Microwave, Refrigerator, Stove, Washer, Water Heater - High-Efficiency
Flooring Type: Carpet, Ceramic Tile, Hardwood, Wood
Not Furnished
Interior Features: Attic, Carpet, CeilngFan(s), Combination Dining/Living, Entry Level Bedroom, Floor Plan - Open, Wood Floors
Living Area Sq.Ft. Source: Estimated
Room Information
Laundry Type: Has Laundry, Lower Floor, Washer In Unit, Dryer In Unit
Fireplace Information
Has Fireplace
# of Fireplaces: 1
Mantel(s), Wood
Basement Information
Connecting Stairway, Daylight, Partial, Full, Fully Finished, Heated, Improved, Outside Entrance, Rear Entrance, Windows, Workshop
Parking / Garage, School / Neighborhood, Utilities, Location Details
Parking Information
Concrete Driveway, Parking Space Conveys, Surface
Driveway, Off Street, On Street
School Information
Elementary School: HAYCOCK
Middle Or Junior School: LONGFELLOW
High School: MCLEAN
School District Name: FAIRFAX COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Utilities Information
Central Air
Cooling Type: Ceiling Fan(s), Central A/C
Cooling Fuel: Electric
Central, Forced Air
Heating Fuel: Natural Gas
Hot Water: Natural Gas
Sewer Septic: Public Sewer
Cable TV Available, DSL Available, Electric Available, Fiber Optics Available, Natural Gas Available, Phone, Phone Available, Phone Connected, Sewer Available, Water Available
Water Source: Public
Municipal Trash: Yes