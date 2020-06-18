All apartments in McLean
6405 WOODSONG COURT
6405 WOODSONG COURT

6405 Woodsong Court · No Longer Available
Location

6405 Woodsong Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Located on Cul-de-sac! Beautiful subdivision with sidewalks. McLean High School district. Great location easy commute to DC or subway station/Silver line about 3 miles away. Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The main level has a beautiful kitchen that opens to a family room with a gas fireplace, powder room, formal Dining Room and Living Room. Full Basement/lower level is unfinished but it can be used for children's play area and has washer & dryer. Beautiful professionally landscaped lot. Available August 10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have any available units?
6405 WOODSONG COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have?
Some of 6405 WOODSONG COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6405 WOODSONG COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6405 WOODSONG COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6405 WOODSONG COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6405 WOODSONG COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT offer parking?
Yes, 6405 WOODSONG COURT offers parking.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6405 WOODSONG COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have a pool?
No, 6405 WOODSONG COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have accessible units?
No, 6405 WOODSONG COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6405 WOODSONG COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6405 WOODSONG COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6405 WOODSONG COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
