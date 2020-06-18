6405 WOODSONG COURT

Amenities

Located on Cul-de-sac! Beautiful subdivision with sidewalks. McLean High School district. Great location easy commute to DC or subway station/Silver line about 3 miles away. Contemporary home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs. The main level has a beautiful kitchen that opens to a family room with a gas fireplace, powder room, formal Dining Room and Living Room. Full Basement/lower level is unfinished but it can be used for children's play area and has washer & dryer. Beautiful professionally landscaped lot. Available August 10.