All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6316 MORI STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6316 MORI STREET
Last updated March 17 2020 at 12:57 AM

6316 MORI STREET

6316 Mori Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6316 Mori Street, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Situated on a beautiful 1/4 acre lot at tranquil community of Potomac Hills. This SPACIOUS brick raised rambler is ideal for commuters to DC and and feeds to top schools Chesterbrook/McLean High Pyramid. Hardwood flooring on the main level, kitchen walks out to lovely deck, day-lighted basement with spacious storage closet, walks out to well maintained yard, 2 car garage with additional storage space, and newer energy efficient HVAC and water heater, and more storage available in attic. Freshly painted through-out, professionally cleaned and ready for the next tenant. SO CLEAN and fresh. you will love living in this friendly community with easy commute to DC, minutes to GW Pkwy. Walkable to public transportation, restaurants, shops, and grocery store.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6316 MORI STREET have any available units?
6316 MORI STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6316 MORI STREET have?
Some of 6316 MORI STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6316 MORI STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6316 MORI STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6316 MORI STREET pet-friendly?
No, 6316 MORI STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6316 MORI STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6316 MORI STREET offers parking.
Does 6316 MORI STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6316 MORI STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6316 MORI STREET have a pool?
No, 6316 MORI STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6316 MORI STREET have accessible units?
No, 6316 MORI STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6316 MORI STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6316 MORI STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6316 MORI STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6316 MORI STREET has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia