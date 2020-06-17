6316 MORI STREET

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Situated on a beautiful 1/4 acre lot at tranquil community of Potomac Hills. This SPACIOUS brick raised rambler is ideal for commuters to DC and and feeds to top schools Chesterbrook/McLean High Pyramid. Hardwood flooring on the main level, kitchen walks out to lovely deck, day-lighted basement with spacious storage closet, walks out to well maintained yard, 2 car garage with additional storage space, and newer energy efficient HVAC and water heater, and more storage available in attic. Freshly painted through-out, professionally cleaned and ready for the next tenant. SO CLEAN and fresh. you will love living in this friendly community with easy commute to DC, minutes to GW Pkwy. Walkable to public transportation, restaurants, shops, and grocery store.