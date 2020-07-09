All apartments in McLean
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:43 PM

6312 OLD DOMINION DR

6312 Old Dominion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6312 Old Dominion Drive, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
CALL OR TEXT JULIA WITH QUESTIONS 240-603-5760. Renovated and well maintained brick home with beautiful landscaped yard, and separate apartment in lower level w kitchenette and its own washer/dryer! Features hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, newly updated baths, and ample parking. Located within walking distance of Safeway, Starbucks and shops, and 10 min from Metro. Available immediately. TO APPLY: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6312-Old-Dominion-Drive-Mclean-VA-22101-297876218

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have any available units?
6312 OLD DOMINION DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have?
Some of 6312 OLD DOMINION DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6312 OLD DOMINION DR currently offering any rent specials?
6312 OLD DOMINION DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6312 OLD DOMINION DR pet-friendly?
No, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR offer parking?
Yes, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR offers parking.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have a pool?
No, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR does not have a pool.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have accessible units?
No, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR does not have accessible units.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 6312 OLD DOMINION DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 6312 OLD DOMINION DR does not have units with air conditioning.

