6312 OLD DOMINION DR

CALL OR TEXT JULIA WITH QUESTIONS 240-603-5760. Renovated and well maintained brick home with beautiful landscaped yard, and separate apartment in lower level w kitchenette and its own washer/dryer! Features hardwood floors on main level, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, newly updated baths, and ample parking. Located within walking distance of Safeway, Starbucks and shops, and 10 min from Metro. Available immediately. TO APPLY: https://www.longandfoster.com/rentals/6312-Old-Dominion-Drive-Mclean-VA-22101-297876218