6303 Walden Woods Ct
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

6303 Walden Woods Ct

6303 Walden Woods Ct · No Longer Available
McLean
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

6303 Walden Woods Ct, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Grand & Stunning 5Bed/4.5Bath Home on a Cul De Sac! SHORT TERM AVAIL - Regina Jones and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this GRAND & STUNNING home on a quiet Cul De Sac in the heart of Mclean! Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. This Amazing home features 5 generously sized bedrooms, 4 full baths and one half bath. Beautiful HW floors, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. HUGE chef's Kitchen to feature Stainless Steel appliances, Designer Granite counter tops, and OPEN concept living/dining area. Main level features a luxury family room with stone fireplace, large office with french doors, and a formal living room! LARGE deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Top level features 4 large bedrooms, Master SUITE with high vaulted ceilings and enormous walk-in closet! Spa-like Bathroom! Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and separate room! Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, tennis! Steps to Starbucks, safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options! Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy! Minutes to DC! $99 move-in fee.$45 application fee per applicant, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent. Small pets considered. Contact Regina at 703-855-1954 to schedule a viewing!

(RLNE5081029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have any available units?
6303 Walden Woods Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have?
Some of 6303 Walden Woods Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 Walden Woods Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6303 Walden Woods Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 Walden Woods Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6303 Walden Woods Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6303 Walden Woods Ct offers parking.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 Walden Woods Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have a pool?
No, 6303 Walden Woods Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have accessible units?
No, 6303 Walden Woods Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 Walden Woods Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 Walden Woods Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 Walden Woods Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
