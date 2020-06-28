6303 Walden Woods Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Grand & Stunning 5Bed/4.5Bath Home on a Cul De Sac! SHORT TERM AVAIL - Regina Jones and Renter's Warehouse proudly present to you this GRAND & STUNNING home on a quiet Cul De Sac in the heart of Mclean! Located in one of Northern Virginia's most desirable school districts. This Amazing home features 5 generously sized bedrooms, 4 full baths and one half bath. Beautiful HW floors, recessed lighting, with ceiling fans throughout. HUGE chef's Kitchen to feature Stainless Steel appliances, Designer Granite counter tops, and OPEN concept living/dining area. Main level features a luxury family room with stone fireplace, large office with french doors, and a formal living room! LARGE deck overlooking the beautiful backyard patio and pond - PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING! Top level features 4 large bedrooms, Master SUITE with high vaulted ceilings and enormous walk-in closet! Spa-like Bathroom! Fully finished basement with entertainment room, kitchen, and separate room! Beautifully landscaped yard. Enjoy cherry blossom right at home! Large driveway with a two car garage. Seconds away from Linway Park w/soccer, baseball, tennis! Steps to Starbucks, safeway, and plenty more shopping and dining options! Easy access to 495, 123, 66, GW Pkwy! Minutes to DC! $99 move-in fee.$45 application fee per applicant, $10/month Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program added to rent. Small pets considered. Contact Regina at 703-855-1954 to schedule a viewing!



