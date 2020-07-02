All apartments in McLean
Find more places like 6303 DUNAWAY COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
6303 DUNAWAY COURT
Last updated October 15 2019 at 8:09 PM

6303 DUNAWAY COURT

6303 Dunaway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McLean
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6303 Dunaway Court, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
clubhouse
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
game room
Beautifully updated in McLean's sought after neighborhood of Evermay. Just minutes to DC, Maryland and Tysons! This all brick home welcomes you to a lovely 2-story Foyer that opens to the formal Living Room and Dining Room. Spectacular Kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, large center island, top-of-the-line appliances and Butler~s Pantry. The Main Level also includes a Sun Room, Family Room and Bedroom with full Bath. The Upper Level Master Bedroom with luxurious Bath and huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. There are three additional Bedrooms and Game Room. The Lower Level Recreation Room has a Fireplace, Wet Bar and lots of Storage. The fully fenced backyard with Patio backs to common area!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have any available units?
6303 DUNAWAY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have?
Some of 6303 DUNAWAY COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6303 DUNAWAY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6303 DUNAWAY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6303 DUNAWAY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McLean.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT offer parking?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have a pool?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have accessible units?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6303 DUNAWAY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6303 DUNAWAY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of McLean
1653 Anderson Rd
McLean, VA 22102
Ashby at McLean
1350 Beverly Road
McLean, VA 22101
Dolley Madison Apartments at Tysons
1805 Wilson Ln
McLean, VA 22102
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr
McLean, VA 22102

Similar Pages

McLean 1 BedroomsMcLean 2 Bedrooms
McLean Apartments with ParkingMcLean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
McLean Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VALandover, MDCamp Springs, MD
McNair, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDOakton, VAMerrifield, VAAdelphi, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia