6303 DUNAWAY COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets clubhouse fireplace game room

Beautifully updated in McLean's sought after neighborhood of Evermay. Just minutes to DC, Maryland and Tysons! This all brick home welcomes you to a lovely 2-story Foyer that opens to the formal Living Room and Dining Room. Spectacular Kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, large center island, top-of-the-line appliances and Butler~s Pantry. The Main Level also includes a Sun Room, Family Room and Bedroom with full Bath. The Upper Level Master Bedroom with luxurious Bath and huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. There are three additional Bedrooms and Game Room. The Lower Level Recreation Room has a Fireplace, Wet Bar and lots of Storage. The fully fenced backyard with Patio backs to common area!