6303 DUNAWAY COURT

Amenities
Beautifully updated in McLean's sought after neighborhood of Evermay. Just minutes to DC, Maryland and Tysons! This all brick home welcomes you to a lovely 2-story Foyer that opens to the formal Living Room and Dining Room. Spectacular Kitchen with custom cabinetry, marble countertops, large center island, top-of-the-line appliances and Butler~s Pantry. The Main Level also includes a Sun Room, Family Room and Bedroom with full Bath. The Upper Level Master Bedroom with luxurious Bath and huge walk-in closet with custom built-ins. There are three additional Bedrooms and Game Room. The Lower Level Recreation Room has a Fireplace, Wet Bar and lots of Storage. The fully fenced backyard with Patio backs to common area!