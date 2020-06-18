607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2

Amenities

Beautifully furnished, very large one bedroom garden apartment that occupies a separate and private floor in spectacular McLean estate home, right near the Chain Bridge and the GW Parkway exit.

Separate gated entrance to a separate deck surrounded by the forest and a stream in a wonderful state parkland. It's like living in a tree house in the midst of forest. A true sanctuary.

Large open plan includes living room, dinning space, a work space, fireplace, brand new kitchenette, 1.5 bathrooms, large closets, large bedroom, and lovely furnishings.

Two decks for relaxing or entertaining, private entrance, and on site parking. Safe and secure. Located on the most exclusive street in McLean.

And yet amazingly convenient to everything in the Washington, D.C. area. It is a third of a mile to the Chain Bridge into Washington, DC. It is also located near the George Washington Parkway entrance/exit. From there it is five minutes to 495, and just 10 minutes to either Georgetown or Tysons Corner or Rosslyn/Georgetown. A quick 15 minutes to the Pentagon & Reagan National Airport and into downtown Washington, D.C.

FEATURES INCLUDE:

*ALL Utilities Included.

*HIGH SPEED INTERNET and Verizon Fios CABLE TV included.

*Washer & Dryer. All bedding, linens, cookery, etc. included.

*Swimming Pool & Hot Tub

*Private deck.

*No smoking in the apartment.



Close to Langley, Tysons, Georgetown, Great Falls, Arlington, Falls Church, Ballston metro, East Falls Church Metro, West Falls Church Metro, Fairfax, Alexandria, Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown D.C., Northwest D.C., George Washington Parkway, GW, 495.

