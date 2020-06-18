All apartments in McLean
Home
/
McLean, VA
/
607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2

607 Chain Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Location

607 Chain Bridge Road, McLean, VA 22101

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
1BD/1BA

Beautifully furnished, very large one bedroom garden apartment that occupies a separate and private floor in spectacular McLean estate home, right near the Chain Bridge and the GW Parkway exit.
Separate gated entrance to a separate deck surrounded by the forest and a stream in a wonderful state parkland. It's like living in a tree house in the midst of forest. A true sanctuary.
Large open plan includes living room, dinning space, a work space, fireplace, brand new kitchenette, 1.5 bathrooms, large closets, large bedroom, and lovely furnishings.
Two decks for relaxing or entertaining, private entrance, and on site parking. Safe and secure. Located on the most exclusive street in McLean.
And yet amazingly convenient to everything in the Washington, D.C. area. It is a third of a mile to the Chain Bridge into Washington, DC. It is also located near the George Washington Parkway entrance/exit. From there it is five minutes to 495, and just 10 minutes to either Georgetown or Tysons Corner or Rosslyn/Georgetown. A quick 15 minutes to the Pentagon & Reagan National Airport and into downtown Washington, D.C.
FEATURES INCLUDE:
*ALL Utilities Included.
*HIGH SPEED INTERNET and Verizon Fios CABLE TV included.
*Washer & Dryer. All bedding, linens, cookery, etc. included.
*Swimming Pool & Hot Tub
*Private deck.
*No smoking in the apartment.

Close to Langley, Tysons, Georgetown, Great Falls, Arlington, Falls Church, Ballston metro, East Falls Church Metro, West Falls Church Metro, Fairfax, Alexandria, Bethesda, Washington, DC, Downtown D.C., Northwest D.C., George Washington Parkway, GW, 495.
Includes utilities.

(RLNE4249661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McLean, VA.
What amenities does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have?
Some of 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 is pet friendly.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
Yes, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 does offer parking.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
Yes, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 has a pool.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Chain Bridge Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
