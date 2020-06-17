6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD

Amenities
Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.7 miles from Howard University. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE and INTERNET INCLUDED!!!! This is a completely private Garden Entry apartment of a beautiful home in a prestigious McLean neighborhood. It boasts a French door entry, Venetian marble floors throughout and high end bathroom. Full kitchen with cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and modern in-unit washer/ dryer (1 machine does both). Wood burning fireplace, patio, backs to trees with a creek and path. It is a remarkable space with large living areas. Pets case by case. Landlord lives above. Good credit is required. Reach out to the agent to receive the virtual tour.