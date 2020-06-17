6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.7 miles from Howard University. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE and INTERNET INCLUDED!!!! This is a completely private Garden Entry apartment of a beautiful home in a prestigious McLean neighborhood. It boasts a French door entry, Venetian marble floors throughout and high end bathroom. Full kitchen with cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and modern in-unit washer/ dryer (1 machine does both). Wood burning fireplace, patio, backs to trees with a creek and path. It is a remarkable space with large living areas. Pets case by case. Landlord lives above. Good credit is required. Reach out to the agent to receive the virtual tour.