Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:09 AM

6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD

6034 Chesterbrook Road · (703) 858-5676
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6034 Chesterbrook Road, McLean, VA 22101

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 3648 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Available August 1. Beautiful garden apartment close to DC. Estimated 1,000 sq feet unit. 1.5 miles from Marymount University, 3 Miles from Georgetown University, 3.5 miles from American University, 5 miles from George Washington University and 6.7 miles from Howard University. ALL UTILITIES, CABLE and INTERNET INCLUDED!!!! This is a completely private Garden Entry apartment of a beautiful home in a prestigious McLean neighborhood. It boasts a French door entry, Venetian marble floors throughout and high end bathroom. Full kitchen with cooktop, dishwasher, refrigerator, and modern in-unit washer/ dryer (1 machine does both). Wood burning fireplace, patio, backs to trees with a creek and path. It is a remarkable space with large living areas. Pets case by case. Landlord lives above. Good credit is required. Reach out to the agent to receive the virtual tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have any available units?
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have?
Some of 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD offer parking?
No, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6034 CHESTERBROOK RD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
