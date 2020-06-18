5844 HILLDON STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This *FABULOUS* home is MOVE-IN READY and READY to GO! Don't miss this wonderful 4BR/3 BA home in sought-after Chesterbrook/McLean location - just 1 light to DC! This beautiful all-brick home is bright and open throughout and includes living room with skylights, kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat-in area. Formal dining room walks out to covered patio - perfect for entertaining! Lower level offers 4th BR, full bath and large rec room with built-in murphy bed and bookcases! Wow! Hardwood floors throughout the main level; lawn maintenance included in rent; Chesterbrook, Longfellow and McLean Schools!